12 LSU vs. Arkansas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 12 LSU Tigers are starting to roll in SEC play and will be met with another home test on Saturday when the Arkansas Razorbacks visit town.

LSU (15-1, 3-1 SEC) emerged victorious on Wednesday when going into Gainesville and downing Florida for a 64-58 victory. The score was close but the Tigers led for the entire game and held the Gators at arm’s length throughout. Darius Days dropped 20 points, six rebounds, and four steals in the win.

Arkansas (11-5, 1-3 SEC) has struggled over the last month but did pick up its first conference victory on Wednesday when demolishing Missouri in an 87-43 blowout. The Razorbacks were aces on the defensive end, holding the Tigers to just 29% shooting and forcing 23 turnovers in the process. JD Notae dropped 19 points in the win and Trey Wade followed with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

How to watch Arkansas vs. LSU

When: Saturday, January 15th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: LSU -7

Total: 146

The Pick

Under 146

LSU is still boasting the top defense in adjusted efficiency per KenPom and rank in the Top 10 in several metrics. The team will prevent Arkansas from turning this into the track meet that it wants it to be and the under will hit.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.