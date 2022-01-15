The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans keep on winning, and they will look to extend their streak against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, January 15th.

Michigan State (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) will go for a 10th consecutive victory, and they are still unbeaten in conference play at the midway point of January. The Spartans are rated inside the top 30 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, and they are led by Gabe Brown scoring 14.4 points per game.

Northwestern (8-6, 1-4 Big Ten) still hasn’t won a game since 2022 started with a four-game losing streak. The Wildcats will look to get revenge on the Spartans as Northwestern fell short in this matchup 73-67 two weeks ago. Northwestern rates outside the top 50 overall in KenPom, and they are led by Pete Nance, who is averaging 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

How to watch Michigan vs. Northwestern

When: Saturday, January 15th, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network on FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan State -8

Total: 145.5

The Pick

Michigan State -8

Northwestern continues to lose in close games but at some point, the bottom will fall out, and I’m betting that happens on Saturday. The Wildcats came close to ending their losing streak on Wednesday night but lost to the Maryland Terrapins in double overtime. A road game with Michigan State is not an ideal scenario after a tough loss, so let’s go with the Spartans to cover this number as home favorites.

