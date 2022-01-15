21 Texas vs. #15 Iowa State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a ranked battle in Big 12 country on Saturday as the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones welcomes the No. 21 Texas Longhorns to Ames, IA.

Iowa State (13-3, 1-3 Big 12) are in danger of tumbling out of the Top 25 after suffering back-to-back losses over the last week, the latter coming in the form of a 62-61 setback at Kansas. The Jayhawks got the last laugh in this tight matchup when Dajuan Harris hit the game-winning layup with 7.1 seconds left. Izaiah Brockington had a solid night in the losing effort, putting up 17 points and eight rebounds.

Texas (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) emerged victorious on Tuesday when picking up a 66-52 victory over Oklahoma. The Longhorns held the lead throughout the game and were up by as much as 20 in the contest. Andrew Jones led with 22 points.

How to watch Texas vs. Iowa State

When: Saturday, January 15th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

TV: BIG12 | ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN+, Big 12 Now, Big 12 Now on ESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -2

Total: 120.5

The Pick

Over 120.5

We have two Top 10 defenses banging up against each other but 120 is a low enough threshold for both teams to clear. Hit the over.

