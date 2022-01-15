1 Baylor vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 1 Baylor Bears are undefeated no more and are looking to get back on track this evening when playing host to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Baylor (15-1, 3-1 Big 12) suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday when falling 65-62 to Texas Tech. The Bears were up by 15 late in the first half before the tables turned on them in the second half. The Red Raiders executed better offensively down the stretch and ended up taking down the No. 1 team in the country. James Akinjo and Adam Flagler both had 17 points each in the loss.

Oklahoma State (8-7, 1-3 Big 12) was also bested by Texas Tech this week, getting housed on Thursday in a 78-57 road loss. The Cowboys shot just 32.1% from the field and simply couldn’t keep pace with the red hot Red Raiders. Bryce Thompson was the only player to crack double digits in points, putting up 14 points in the loss.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

When: Saturday, January 15th, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -13.5

Total: 142.5

The Pick

Under 142.5

Laying the points with the Bears would be a good play but the under is the way to go here. Both teams have Top 15 defenses in adjusted efficiency and offensively, the Cowboys haven’t gone above 64 points since December 13. Hammer the under.

