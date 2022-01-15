2 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara : Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are back in action on Saturday as they travel down the coast for a West Coast Conference matchup against the Santa Clara Broncos.

Gonzaga (13-2, 2-0 WCC) overpowered BYU at home for a 110-84 victory on Thursday. The Bulldogs were extremely efficient from the offensive end in this one, shooting 69.4% from the field and 78% on their two-point attempts. Drew Timme missed only one field goal attempt for the entire game and finished with 30 points and five rebounds.

Santa Clara (11-5, 1-0 WCC) is riding a four-game win streak into this matchup and successfully opened conference play with an 84-70 victory over Pacific on Wednesday. Jalen Williams led the Broncos with 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara

When: Saturday, January 15th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Leavey Center, Santa Clara, CA

TV: WCC Network via this link (Out of Market Only)

Where to live stream online: WCC Network or on the Stadium app for iOS, Android, Roku, FireTV

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -15.5

Total: 165.5

The Pick

Gonzaga -15.5

After dealing with a string of postponements over the past month, Gonzaga is starting to get back into a rhythm and are shooting lights out from the field. If the Zags were able to scorch what is statistically a good BYU defense this week, they should be able to do the same against Santa Clara. Lay it with the Broncos.

