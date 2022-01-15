24 Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

After suffering two losses in the last week, the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide are prime candidates to drop out of the AP Top 25 on Monday. However, they’ll get a chance to get back on track this evening when heading to Starkville, MS, to meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Alabama (11-5, 2-2 SEC) came out on the losing end of its rivalry bout with Auburn on Tuesday, falling at home 81-77. The Crimson Tide had to work to come back from a 14-point deficit with just under eight minutes left, but ultimately couldn’t get the job done. Jahvon Quinerly led the Tide 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Mississippi State (11-4, 2-1 SEC) emerged victorious on Wednesday with an 88-72 blowout victory over Georgia. The Bulldogs were pests on defense, coming away with 15 turnovers, 10 blocks, and nine steals in the win. Iverson Molinar exploded for 28 points and seven assists.

How to watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State

When: Saturday, January 15th, 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network, SEC Network on ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Mississippi State -1.5

Total: 153

The Pick

Over 153

Both of these teams have vulnerabilities on defense that can be exploited, making the over a favorable option between these two conference foes on Saturday.

