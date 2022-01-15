11 Houston vs. Tulsa: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 11 Houston Cougars will hit the floor for the first time in a full week when they head on the road for a matchup with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, January 15th.

Houston (14-2, 3-0 AAC) has gone 3-0 in the games since their top player Marcus Sasser was ruled out for the season with an injury, and the Cougars will go for their seventh consecutive victory. The Cougars still rank as the No. 3 team in the country in the latest KenPom ratings with a very balanced roster. Kyler Edwards, Josh Carlton and Fabian White Jr. all average more than 11 points and five rebounds per game. White injured his ankle in the last game, so be sure to check injury reports prior to game time.

Tulsa (6-8, 0-3 AAC) will look to avoid their fourth consecutive loss, and they are coming off a 69-64 defeat to the Temple Owls earlier this week. The Golden Hurricane rate outside the top 150 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, and they are led by Jeriah Horn, who returned to the program and is scoring 16.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

How to watch Houston vs. Tulsa

When: Saturday, January 15th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -11

Total: 136

The Pick

Under 136

Houston and Tulsa rank right next to each other in pace of play as the Golden Hurricane are No. 300 in possessions per game, while the Cougars are right behind them at No. 301. When both teams play at this slow of a pace, I have no choice but to lean toward the under in this spot on Saturday night.

