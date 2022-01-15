4 Auburn vs. Ole Miss: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 4 Auburn Tigers will look to keep things rolling when they head on the road for a matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night.

Auburn (15-1, 4-0 SEC) is one of two unbeaten teams in SEC play, and they won 12 consecutive games this season with their lone loss coming in double overtime against the UConn Huskies. The Tigers are No. 7 overall in the latest KenPom ratings, and they are inside the top 20 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Auburn’s top scorer is Jabari Smith, who is averaging 16.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Ole Miss (9-6, 1-2 SEC) lost three of their last four games heading into Saturday night’s matchup, and things are getting worse for the Rebels. Their top scorer Jarkel Joiner is out with an injury that will keep him off the floor for an estimated six weeks. Ole Miss was already without Robert Allen with a season-ending injury, and Tye Fagan injured his ankle in a loss to the Texas A&M Aggies earlier this week.

How to watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss

When: Saturday, January 15th, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -8

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Auburn -8

It’s tough to take a team as the favorite with this high of a spread in a road conference game, but it’s tough to imagine Ole Miss sticking with Auburn on Saturday night. The Tigers like to push the pace as they average the 15th most possessions per game in the country, and they have a top-10 defense according to KenPom. The Rebels will struggle to keep up, and Auburn should pull away with an easy victory.

