6 Arizona vs. Utah: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats are digging into their Pac-12 conference schedule and will look to pick up another victory tonight when playing host to the Utah Utes.

Arizona (13-1, 3-0 Pac-12) returned from a week-and-a-half hiatus on Thursday and promptly pounded Colorado for a 76-55 victory. The Wildcats buried the Buffaloes from the jump, never trailing for a single second in this matchup. Azuolas Tubelis led with 14 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Utah (8-8, 1-5 Pac-12) has really stumbled over the last two weeks, dropping four straight contests and three of them not being particularly close. The Utes latest indignity came in the form of a 77-61 loss to Washington State last Saturday, a game where they actually led midway through the first half. Both Gach led with 15 points off the bench.

How to watch Arizona vs. Utah

When: Saturday, January 15th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live,Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -20

Total: 157.5

The Pick

Arizona -20

This is a battle of two teams going in completely opposite directions. Arizona has a chance to move up in the AP Top 25 next week and will want to impress voters with a dominant victory. Lay the points with the Wildcats at home.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.