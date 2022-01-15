3 UCLA vs. Oregon State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 3 UCLA Bruins will return to their home floor just two days after an overtime loss to the Oregon Ducks, but they’ll get a struggling Oregon State Beavers team on Saturday night.

UCLA (10-2, 2-1 Pac-12) has played just five games since the month of November ended, so it’s been a unique season for the Bruins. They fell short against the Ducks at home on Thursday night, but they rate inside the top 20 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. They’re in a good spot to bounce back. UCLA’s leading scorer is Johnny Juzang, who averages 16.6 points per game.

Oregon State (3-12, 1-4 Pac-12) really struggled through the first half of their season for a variety of reasons, and they will play their third game in six days on Saturday night. The Beavers have dealt with injuries and rate outside the top 100 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency and are barely inside the top 200 defensively in that category. Jarod Lucas scored 27 points on Thursday night in a loss to the USC Trojans and is averaging a team-high 14.3 points per game.

How to watch Oregon State vs. UCLA

When: Saturday, January 15th, 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -16.5

Total: 145.5

The Pick

UCLA -16.5

Both programs had just one game off in between games, and the Bruins have the advantage of both of those games being in their home arena, while this is the Beavers’ second straight road matchup. UCLA has to be frustrated by how Thursday night’s loss played out and if they want to consider themselves among the best teams in the country, they should take care of business in a major way Saturday night.

