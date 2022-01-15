5 USC vs. Oregon: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 5 USC Trojans will go for their third win in two nights when they host the Oregon Ducks, which are looking to do the same on Saturday night.

USC (14-1, 4-1 Pac-12) has gotten off to a fantastic start and just picked up their first loss of the season earlier this week when they went on the road and lost to the Stanford Cardinal. The Trojans got back on track with an 81-71 win over the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday night. They are led by Isaiah Mobley, who is putting up 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Oregon (10-6, 3-2 Pac-12) already won two games this week, and they are coming off an overtime victory over the third-ranked UCLA Bruins on the road on Thursday night. The Ducks strength comes on the offensive end, and the other end of the floor is rated outside the top 100 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency. Oregon has very balanced scoring among their top six scorers, but Will Richardson leads the way with 13.6 points per game.

How to watch Oregon vs. USC

When: Saturday, January 15th, 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -6.5

Total: 141.5

The Pick

Under 141.5

This will be Oregon’s third game in six days, and USC is going into their third game in five days. Needless to say, both teams will be tired in what has been a grind of a week, and I think that leads toward less points scored. Both programs already rank outside the top 225 in possessions per game, and combining a slow pace with tired legs makes the under a solid play on Saturday night.

