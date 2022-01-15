College basketball picks: Best bets for Saturday, January 15th

The college basketball slate is usually loaded on Saturdays at this time of the year, which is great news for hoops fans looking to make some cash. January 15 has plenty of ranked teams in action throughout the day. At noon ET we’ll start with four ranked teams at noon including the Michigan State Spartans against Northwestern, and conclude with the USC Trojans taking on Oregon finishing well past midnight.

Here are some of our favorite college basketball picks and bets to make for Saturday, January 15th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seton Hall vs. Marquette Over 152.5

This number just got too small with Alexis Yetna back for the Pirates. While injuries are still something to keep an eye on with SHU, they lost to DePaul 96-92 on Thursday. Offense certainly wasn’t the problem, it was stopping anyone. These teams are also both Top 35 in the country in pace, so hitting the big digit here is easy.

Creighton vs. Xavier Under 141.5

Creighton hasn’t hit the total in a road game yet this season, and the total is just 4-9-1 in all their games. Xavier is just 6-8-1 to the total, and this is the Bluejays first game in 10 days. All signs point to under.

Kentucky -4.5 over Tennessee

The Vols could be called the Mama’s Boys this season because while they are loved at home, they can’t do anything outside the house. Beaten by Alabama and LSU by five and 12 respectively in their only SEC away tests so far, they get a Kentucky team that is in form. If point guard Savhir Wheeler is a go, and it looks like he is, it should be a big day for Wooden Award candidate Oscar Tshiebwe.

