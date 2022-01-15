UFC Fight Night: Live stream, start time for Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze

UFC Fight Night returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 15th. The event consists of a four-fight prelim card that starts at 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The six-fight main card is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. ET and it will air on both ESPN and ESPN+. The main event of the night will be a featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze. Both of these fighters rank in the top-10 for featherweights so this match could certainly have a future title shot heading towards the winner.

Kattar enters with more fighting experience as he has been fighting professionally since 2007. He holds a 22-5 record, but we haven’t seen him fight in nearly a year. His last bout came on January 16th, 2021 and he took a unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway. Kattar still enters this fight with a 3-2 record in his last five fights. He is an all-around solid fighter and his strong suit is his defense. He has yet to be knocked out in his illustrious career and should be well-rested and ready to go in this one even as the +195 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

While the same age as Kattar, Chikadze has only been fighting professionally since 2015. Don’t let the short tenure fool you, he has a 14-2 record with one of his losses being his first-ever fight. He has won nine fights in a row with almost an even split of submission, knockout, unanimous and split decision victories. Most recently, Chikadze beat Edson Barboza by knockout in August of 2021. He has three straight knockout victories and his one against Barboza came after Barboza escaped a nasty submission hold and while he was getting his feet under himself, Chikadze popped him and it was lights out. His recent history is likely why he enters this one as the -240 odds favorite.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze.

Start time, how to watch

Date: Saturday, January 15

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

Main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

#5 Calvin Kattar vs. #8 Giga Chikadze, featherweight

#2 Katlyn Chookagian vs. #4 Jennifer Maia, flyweight

#5 Brandon Royval vs. #7 Rogerio Bontorin, flyweight

Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman, heavyweight

Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito, featherweight

Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev, lightweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Court McGree vs. Ramiz Brahimaj, welterweight

TJ Brown vs. Charles Rosa, lightweight

Brian Kelleher vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov, featherweight

Silvana Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos, strawweight