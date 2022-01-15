NFL weather forecast for Raiders-Bengals Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Cincinnati Bengals return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and look to get their first win since they beat the Houston Oilers in the 1990 season. They hope to change that as favorites at home against the las Vegas Raiders, who have turned it on at the end of the season to earn a playoff spot.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Here’s a look at what the forecast in Cincinnati could mean for the Raiders-Bengals Wild Card matchup.

Raiders vs. Bengals weather forecast

It’s not going to be warm in Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon, but for the most part, this game will be good weather for football. The temperature should be hovering around 31 degrees, just around freezing. The wind will be on average 10 mph and there is no precipitation in the forecast.

Fantasy/betting implications

No reason to chance your thoughts on how this game plays out based on the weather.