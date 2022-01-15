Best Patriots player prop bets for Wild Card round

Are you ready for this season’s rubber match between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills? It will be very cold, but at least we won’t have to worry about any tropical storm-force winds this time around. That gives us a little bit of clarity when assessing player props for this Saturday night affair. Here are three attractive Patriots player props from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots prop bets for the Wild Card round

Jakobi Meyers, over 4.5 receptions (+125)

When these teams met in Week 16, Meyers was Mac Jones’ top target, catching six of eight looks for 59 yards. Meyers has garnered at least eight targets in each of his past five games and caught at least five passes in all but one of them. He should see a bunch of safe, high-percentage targets this weekend, and he carries outstanding value with these odds.

Mac Jones, under 205.5 passing yards (-115)

The Bills’ defense has remained one of the best against the pass even without top cornerback Tre’Davious White, who was lost in November to a torn ACL. Only Tom Brady has thrown for more than 200 yards against Buffalo in its previous eight games. That includes Jones’ 145-yard showing last month. And that came despite the fact that New England trailed by multiple scores for most of that game. Although the Pats might have to throw more often than desired to keep up this weekend, that certainly doesn’t mean Jones will do enough to reach this number.

Brandon Bolden, over 16.5 receiving yards (-115)

Your opinion of this line depends on how you predict this game will unfold. With the weather probably not much of a factor this weekend and considering the Bills generally dominated the Patriots in clear conditions just a few weeks ago, Buffalo should have no problem putting up points in this game. That should lead to more chances for Bolden, the third man in the Patriots’ backfield but also their passing-down specialist. He has gained at least 20 receiving yards in four consecutive games and five of his past six. We don’t even need that much for this line to hit.

