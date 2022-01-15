Best Bills player prop bets for Wild Card round

The Buffalo Bills have an opportunity to send the New England Patriots home for the winter on Saturday. Buffalo will be looking to repeat their convincing 33-21 victory in Foxborough back in Week 16, with the only difference being the venue. Here are three Bills player props worth considering for the Wild Card round.

Bills prop bets for the Wild Card round

Josh Allen, over 45.5 rushing yards (-110)

You know it’s coming, but good luck trying to stop it. That best describes the Bills’ philosophy when using their quarterback as a rusher, especially over these past three weeks as Allen gained at least 60 ground yards in each. That includes 64 yards against the Pats in that previous matchup. He ran for only 39 yards against them in Week 13, but not providing more designed runs for Allen — he had just six carries that night — was a terrible oversight by offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. It won’t happen again. Expect Allen to log double-digit carries in frigid conditions. That should be more than enough for him to hit 46 rushing yards.

Devin Singletary, over 14.5 receiving yards (-120)

Singletary has blossomed into a true lead back over the past month. He has recorded at least 17 touches and averaged close to 100 yards from scrimmage over his past four games. That includes some decent work as a receiver, including a five-catch day against the Patriots. While his rushing yardage prop (o/u 64.5) is intriguing, this receiving prop feels like easier money at basically the same value. The Patriots gave up the fourth-most receiving yards to RBs during the regular season. Singletary needs only a couple of safe catches versus that defense in order for this to pay off.

Dawson Knox, under 33.5 receiving yards (-115)

Knox scored against the Patriots in Week 16, but that was about all he did that afternoon; he caught two of his three targets for 11 yards. That kind of low yardage production is par for the course with tight ends against New England. That defense hasn’t allowed at least 33 receiving yards to a TE since all the way back in Week 6. They allowed more than three receptions to a tight end only once during that span. The Bills have shown they don’t need a huge contribution out of Knox in order to overwhelm the Patriots. That probably won’t change this week.

