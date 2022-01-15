Full undercard for Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard light heavyweight title fight

It’s been a long and winding road over the past four months, but finally, Joe Smith Jr. will defend his WBO light heavyweight championship. Smith faces Steve Geffrard on Saturday atop a currently six-fight card.

The event will air on ESPN and there will be a live stream through ESPN+. The preliminary card gets underway at approximately 8 p.m. ET and the main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Smith and Geffrard are scheduled to hit the ring early in the 11 p.m. hour.

Smith has gone through potential opponents, most recently slated to fight Callum Johnson. However, Johnson had to withdraw due to COVID-19 and Geffrard was a late addition. Smith is 27-3 and making his first defense of the WBO title he won last April with a majority decision win over Maxim Vlasov. Geffrard is 18-2 with 18 straight wins since losing his first two career fights. Smith is a -1200 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

There are three other fights on the card getting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Featherweight Abraham Nova is a -1800 favorite against William Encarnacion, heavyweight Lyubomyr Pinchuk is a -1100 favorite against Jose Mario Flores, and junior welterweight Omar Rosario is a -600 favorite against Raekwon Butler.

Full Card for Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard