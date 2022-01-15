Bills inactives ahead of Wild Card matchup against Patriots

The Buffalo Bills will look to grab their second win in three games against the New England Patriots when the two teams meet for the wild-card playoff game Saturday. Buffalo won the last meeting between the two teams, which was instrumental in deciding the AFC East division. Here’s Buffalo’s list of inactives ahead of the game.

Bills inactives

None

The impact

In what has to be a rare sight this season for Bills fans, there’s nobody listed on the injury report or inactives list for Buffalo. Emmanuel Sanders has been on the injury report for a long time but even he’s been cleared for Saturday’s game. Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs showed up on the practice report as well, but both were rest-related absences. The Bills appear to be peaking and getting healthy at the right time, which is great news for a team looking to take the next step and make the Super Bowl.