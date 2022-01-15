 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bills inactives ahead of Wild Card matchup against Patriots

We discuss the gameday inactives for the Bills and their impact as they face the Patriots in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders runs a route during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills will look to grab their second win in three games against the New England Patriots when the two teams meet for the wild-card playoff game Saturday. Buffalo won the last meeting between the two teams, which was instrumental in deciding the AFC East division. Here’s Buffalo’s list of inactives ahead of the game.

Bills inactives

None

The impact

In what has to be a rare sight this season for Bills fans, there’s nobody listed on the injury report or inactives list for Buffalo. Emmanuel Sanders has been on the injury report for a long time but even he’s been cleared for Saturday’s game. Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs showed up on the practice report as well, but both were rest-related absences. The Bills appear to be peaking and getting healthy at the right time, which is great news for a team looking to take the next step and make the Super Bowl.

