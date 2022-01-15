Bengals inactives ahead of Wild Card matchup against Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off the postseason on Saturday when hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC Wild Card round.

The Bengals are heading into the postseason matchup relatively healthy with just three players listed with injury designations. Key players like quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Tee Higgins, and tight end C.J. Uzomah were listed on the injury report at various points this week but are good to go for today’s matchup.

Bengals inactives/players with injury designation

DT Josh Tupou (knee), CB Jalen Davis (ankle), WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring)

The impact

As mentioned before, Cincinnati had just three players listed with official designations on the final injury report. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou is doubtful for the matchup as he’s been working through a knee injury. He did not participate in practice at all this week.

Cornerback Jalen Davis and wide receiver Stanley Morgan were both limited participants in practice by the end of the week. Neither of their absences would impact the Bengals’ plans on Saturday.