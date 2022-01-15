 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Patriots inactives ahead of Wild Card matchup against Bills

We discuss the gameday inactives for the Patriots and their impact as they face the Bills in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have ruled out Isaiah Wynn for Saturday’s wild-card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, but there’s a good chance some players will be joining him on the inactives list.

Running back Damien Harris, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers headline a list of 11 players who are questionable for the contest. Key defensive players like Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore and Jamie Collins are also on the list. Nick Folk is questionable as well, which could be an issue as he’s been a reliable kicker this year for New England.

Patriots inactives

Isaiah Wynn - OUT

The impact

Depending on which players ultimately do get ruled out, this could have a minimal to significant impact for the Patriots agains the Bills. Wynn being the lone inactive would just mean one less body on the offensive line, while a host of questionable players being ruled out would leave New England depleted at key spots in a playoff game.

