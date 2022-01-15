Raiders inactives ahead of Wild Card matchup against Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to hit the road to Paul Brown on Saturday, facing off with the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round.

The Raiders will head into today’s playoff battle relatively healthy as just one player carries an official injury designation heading into the game. Key players like running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller were limited participants with various injuries this week but will be good to go for today’s matchup

Raiders inactives/players with injury designation

DT Johnathan Hankins (back/knee)

The impact

Las Vegas had just one player listed with an official injury designation heading into the Wild Card battle and that’s defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who was listed as questionable on the final injury report with a back and knee injury. Hankins did not practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning as a limited participant on Thursday.

Through 14 games this season, he registered just 38 tackles and two QB hits. While he’s wouldn’t be a critical loss for the Raiders’ defense, it’s one less body that could pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.