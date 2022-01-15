Rams final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams officially released their final injury report on Saturday ahead of their home Wild Card round showdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. The NFC West champ have just three players listed with injury designations heading into the playoff showdown against their division rival.

Most notably, wide receiver Van Jefferson is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury heading into the matchup. He was a full participant in practice on Thursday but was limited on Friday and Saturday. The team will be without starting safety Taylor Rapp, who is in concussion protocol after last week’s season finale vs. the 49ers. Backup running back Buddy Howell is doubtful with a hamstring injury, although he probably wouldn’t have gotten in on the action anyway.

Rams final injury report

Out: S Taylor Rapp (concussion)

Doubtful: RB Buddy Howell (hamstring)

Questionable: WR Van Jefferson (shoulder)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: QB Matthew Stafford (toe), DE Aaron Donald (rest), LB Leonard Floyd (back), CB Darious Williams (shoulder)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Rams in Wild Card round

Jefferson has been an important piece of the offense since Robert Woods went down with an ACL injury and his presence would take the pressure off Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Rapp’s absence will be a blow to the secondary and could potentially open things up in the passing game for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense downfield.