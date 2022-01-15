Cardinals final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals travel west to take on the Los Angeles Rams for the third time this season. The teams split the regular season meetings, with the Rams winning the second contest while Arizona was recovering from injuries. Here’s a look at the Cardinals final injury report ahead of the wild-card playoff game against Los Angeles.

Cardinals final injury report

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Questionable: James Conner, Rondale Moore, Jordan Phillips, Justin Pugh, Jonathan Ward, Marco Wilson

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: Zach Ertz, Chase Edmonds, Isaiah Simmons

How the team’s injuries may affect the Cardinals in Wild Card round

Edmonds and Ertz are good to go, so Kyler Murray will have some of his top offensive options intact. Conner and Moore are questionable, with the former being a true game-time decision. If both those players can get on the field, Arizona’s offense will be at full strength. Phillips and Wilson being available will help defensively. Pugh’s presence on the offensive line will be a key against LA’s defensive front, so his status will be worth monitoring.