Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, January 15

It’s a loaded NBA slate Saturday despite the NFL playoffs starting and that means plenty of strong player props for bettors to make some money. Here are three props we like for Saturday’s games in the association. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Khris Middleton, over 21.5 points (-105)

With Jrue Holiday out, look for Middleton to take over as the primary scorer on the perimeter. Over the last 10 games, the shooting guard is averaging 21.8 points per game while hitting 48.4 percent of his threes. The Raptors played Friday, so they’ll likely be a bit fatigued and will focus most of their efforts on Giannis Antetokounmpo. That’ll leave Middleton with some favorable offensive matchups.

Coby White, over 16.5 points (+100)

Zach LaVine has already been ruled out and Lonzo Ball is questionable to play. There’s a strong chance White could start, and he’s due to get extended minutes even off the bench with LaVine out. The third-year player has been inconsistent this season but is averaging 17.4 points per game in his last 10. At plus value, this is a great prop given White’s expanded role Saturday.

Malik Monk, over 2.5 3-pointers (-145)

This is yet another situation where some injuries could help a player out, although Monk has already been a big presence in LA’s rotation. Carmelo Anthony might not play, meaning Monk would be the primary shooter in most Lakers lineups that take the floor. He’s hitting 50.0 percent of his triples in the last nine games and is taking 7.6 per game over those contests. Back him to keep this shooting streak going against the Nuggets Saturday.

