Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Bucks on Saturday

The Milwaukee Bucks lost consecutive games to the Charlotte Hornets but battled back to crush the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, and they will host a Toronto Raptors team that is looking to avoid a third consecutive loss.

Milwaukee is a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 222.5.

Raptors vs. Bucks, 6:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -7.5

Hanging with Milwaukee on the road is tough under any circumstance, but the Raptors are not in an advantageous spot. Toronto is playing for the second night in a row as they play game No. 2 in a five-game road trip, and the Raptors could be without Gary Trent Jr., who missed Friday night’s loss to the Detroit Pistons with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, the Bucks had a day to rest and prepare for Saturday night’s game and should pull away to cover this number.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

The Bucks will be without Jrue Holiday, who hasn’t played since January 5th with an injury, and Milwaukee struggled to score in the consecutive losses to the Hornets. Toronto averages the fifth fewest possessions per game in the NBA, so let’s side with the under in this spot Saturday night.

