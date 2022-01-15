Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Wizards on Saturday

The Washington Wizards will go for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Portland is coming off a 32-point loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

The Wizards are 7.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 215.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards -7.5

Both teams have significant injury issues, which makes this one a bit difficult to handicap. On Thursday night, Portland was without their top four scorers. Damian Lillard is not all that close to returning, and CJ McCollum is expected back on Monday. Norman Powell is in the health and safety protocols, and Anfernee Simons missed the game for personal reasons. For the Wizards, their top scorer Bradley Beal is in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, and so is head coach Wes Unseld Jr. With fewer injury issues, Washington should cover this number as Portland tries to field a competitive roster.

Over/Under: Under 216.5

Without all the talent on the Trail Blazers roster that will be held off the floor and one of the game’s top scorers being out for Washington, it’s hard to have much confidence in this game reaching a high point total. Both teams rank in the bottom half of the league when it comes to the amount of possessions per game.

