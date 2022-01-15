Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Hawks on Saturday

The New York Knicks won four of their last five games and will go for their third consecutive victory on Saturday night when they head on the road for a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, which lost each of their last four contests.

Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 213.5.

Knicks vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +2.5

New York is heading on the road, but they have a big advantage in rest days as they had Thursday and Friday off, while the Hawks were involved in a close matchup on Friday night and will play their third game in four nights. Kemba Walker remains out for the Knicks, but they should keep their streak going.

Over/Under: Under 213.5

Atlanta has been playing so much as they battle through the grind that has been the past few days, and that usually leads to tired legs on jumpers, so we’ll look toward the under. Nobody involved in the trade that took place between these two teams earlier this week will make their debut with their new organizations, and I’ll bet points are harder to come by than oddsmakers expect.

