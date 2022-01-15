Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Heat on Saturday

The Saturday night NBA schedule will bring us to South Beach for a matchup between two top teams in the Eastern Conference as the Miami Heat welcomes in the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami (27-15) finds itself second in the East standings and riding a four-game winning streak heading into tonight’s battle. The team are 24 hours removed from dispatching of the Hawks in a 124-118 victory with Drake in the building and watching from courtside. Jimmy Butler returned from an ankle injury and put up 23 points and 10 assists on the evening. Tyler Herro added 24 points in the win.

Philadelphia (24-17) has been rolling as well, winning eight of its last 10 games. The Sixers are coming off a 111-99 victory over the Celtics last night, a game where they jumped all over their division rivals in the first quarter and never looked back. Joel Embiid had 25 points and 13 rebounds and was followed by Tyrese Maxey, who had 23 points and five assists.

Miami enters the game as a two-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 211.

76ers vs. Heat, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -2

Something has to give here between these two teams who are playing well and the edge goes towards the Heat. Miami is 14-10 against the spread this season when having an equal amount of rest as its opponent and has the benefit of being right at home. Take the Heat.

Over/Under: Over 211

Miami has given up over 100 points in seven of its last eight games. Philly should be able to produce enough offensively to trigger the over with the combination of Embiid, Maxey, and Tobias Harris leading the charge.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.