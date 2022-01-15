Darren Waller removed from final injury report, could he be limited Sunday vs. Bengals?

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been dealing with a knee injury and was limited in practice throughout the week ahead of the team’s Wild Card round matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Despite this, the versatile pass-catching option was removed from the final injury report and should be good to go for the postseason battle in Cincy.

After missing five games due to injuries/COVID-19, Waller returned to the field in time for last week’s do-or-die game against the Chargers and caught two passes for 22 yards. On Thursday, he shared his what he was going through sitting out for that extended period o time.

The questions heading into the game is if he’ll be limited by his knee injury and what should DraftKings Daily Fantasy users do with him?

Fantasy impact: Darren Waller (knee)

If last Sunday was an indicator, Waller will be an active part of the Raiders’ offense. He only caught two passes but was targeted by Derek Carr nine times in the overtime matchup. He carries a DFS price of $5,700, so there’s some value to be had with him.