Josh Jacobs player removed from final injury report, could he be limited Saturday vs. Bengals?

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been dealing with a rib injury and was limited in practice throughout the week ahead of the team’s Wild Card round matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Despite this, the dynamic running back was removed from the final injury report and should be good to go for the postseason battle in Cincy.

The questions heading into the game is if he’ll be limited by his injured ribs and what should DraftKings Daily Fantasy users do with him?

Fantasy impact: Josh Jacobs (ribs)

Jacobs had already been dealing with injured ribs in the latter stage of the regular season so this is business as usual for the third-year back out of Alabama. He’s coming off his biggest performance of the season in the Raiders’ do-or-die game against the Chargers on Sunday, a game where he took 26 carries for 132 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Jacobs is the third-highest priced running back in DFS this week at $6,500 and with the amount of touches he’ll get, he’ll be worth it.