Tee Higgins removed from final injury report, could he be limited Saturday vs. Raiders?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was removed from the team’s final injury report on Thursday in time for Saturday’s home Wild Card round matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The second-year wideout landed on the injury report earlier in the week with an apparent foot/ankle injury and was limited in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday before the postseason showdown. Head coach Zac Taylor shew away any concerns over Higgins and indicated that he’ll be good to go for Saturday. Will his limited status this week affect his performance on Saturday?

Fantasy impact: Tee Higgins (foot)

All signs point towards Higgins being fully available for the Wild Card contest like he would normally be. Going above 1,000 receiving yards for the season, he sat out of Week 18 along with several other Bengals starters and should be rested heading into the matchup.

At $6,300 in DraftKings Sportsbook Daily Fantasy, he poses to be one of the top receiving options of the week and prospective DFS users shouldn’t shy away from him on Saturday.