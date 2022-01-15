Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Celtics on Saturday

Both the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics were on the wrong end of tough losses last night and the two teams will look to get back on track when meeting at the TD Garden in Boston tonight.

Chicago (27-13) was absolutely hammered by the Warriors in a 138-96 blowout last night, dropping its second straight game. The more pressing concern for the Bulls was Zach LaVine exiting the contest with a knee injury and not returning. He’ll have an MRI today and the team is confident that its not serious. As for the Warriors game itself, Coby White stepped in and provided 20 points in the loss.

Boston (21-22) was bested by the 76ers last night in a 111-99 road loss. The inconsistent Celtics only provided 14 points in the first quarter and had to play catchup for the rest of the evening against their division enemy. Jaylen Brown led with 21 points while Jayson Tatum had 20 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists.

Boston enters the game as a six-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 215.5.

Bulls vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +6

The Bulls are 11-8 against the spread this season when having equal rest with their opponents and 23-17 against the spread overall. Not having LaVine will be an adjustment but the Eastern Conference’s top team should be able to make do with Nikola Vucevic giving the Celtics fits in the paint like Joel Embiid did last night. Take the points with Chicago.

Over/Under: Under 215.5

Both of these teams have played plenty of games that have clocked in at just under 216 combined points and that’ll be the case with them playing the backend of their respective back-to-backs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.