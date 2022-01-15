Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Spurs on Saturday

The Saturday night NBA schedule will bring us a battle of two struggling teams in the Western Conference as the Los Angeles Clippers travel deep into the heart of Texas to face the San Antonio Spurs.

Los Angeles (21-22) has dropped four of its last six contests and came out on the losing end against the Pelicans on Thursday, falling 113-89. The Clippers fell behind early and found themselves down by 19 at halftime, never being able to climb back into the contest. Terance Mann ended up leading the scoring effort with 15 points.

San Antonio (15-27) is on an NBA-worst five-game losing streak and and were bested by the Cavaliers last night in a 114-109 loss. This was actually a tight contest well into the fourth but Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and the Cavs were able to gain the upper hand in the final minutes to walk away with the road win. Dejounte Murray had yet another solid performance in a loss, dropping 30 points, 14 rebounds, and assists.

San Antonio enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 219.5.

Clippers vs. Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Spurs -2.5

San Antonio is 6-5 against the spread when having a rest disadvantage while Los Angeles is 4-7 against the spread when having a rest advantage. On top of that, the Spurs dominated the Clippers by 24 points less than a month ago and that was with Paul George on the court.

The signs point towards San Antonio ending its losing streak tonight so lay the points with the home team.

Over/Under: Under 219.5

The Spurs have not been producing offensively since losing George and won’t hold up its end of the bargain to trigger the over here. Lean into the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.