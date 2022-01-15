Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Nuggets on Saturday

The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets meet Saturday with both teams looking to make a charge during the second half of the season in the West. The Lakers should be providing an update on Anthony Davis soon, while the Nuggets hope to get Jamal Murray back at some point as well. For now, it’ll be LeBron James and Nikola Jokic battling it out with a host of role players supporting each star.

The Nuggets are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 224.

Lakers vs. Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -4 (-105)

The Lakers are on a two-game losing streak and have been bad against stronger opponents. The Nuggets have gotten healthier and are starting to find their groove. Denver is 10-7 at home this season, so back the Nuggets to cover the spread here against a LA team struggling to find its rhythm.

Over/Under: Over 224 (-115)

The Lakers are third in points per game this season and have led the league in scoring over the last 10 contests. Denver ranks 23rd in points per game, so the Nuggets have been less productive than expected. That being said, neither team is playing great defense this season. The over is the best bet here.

