Tee Higgins is active for Wild Card round vs. Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Week 18 inactives and Tee Higgins is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Higgins was listed on this week’s injury report this week due to a foot injury.

With the No. 2 wide receiver back in the fold officially, the Bengals should be completely healthy offensively. Higgins had a quiet start to the season as Ja’Marr Chase started to break out, but the receiver had some huge games to close out the season. Over Weeks 12 to 16, Higgins recorded 583 yards and four touchdowns. His 194 yards and two scores in Week 16 likely swung some fantasy matchups for managers. For those who play fantasy football for the playoffs, Higgins represents a great play as he’s likely to see favorable matchups with the Raiders focusing on Chase and Joe Mixon. Higgins put up just 15 yards on two receptions in the previous meeting against Las Vegas.