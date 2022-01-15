Josh Jacobs is active for Wild Card round vs. Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Week 18 inactives and Josh Jacobs is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jacobs was listed on the injury report this week with a rib injury.

After having an up-and-down season due to nagging injuries, Jacobs has hit his stride at the right time for the Raiders. In the last three weeks, the running back has recorded 324 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 69 carries. He’s been the true workhouse running back the Raiders drafted him to be and it’s paying off now. Against the Bengals in the regular season, Jacobs put up just 37 yards on nine touches. He’s going to want to change that here. Fantasy managers who participate in playoff fantasy football might be hesitant to pick Jacobs as the Raiders are underdogs to win, but he’s still a high-usage running back with little competition and is playing his best football of the season.