Darren Waller is active for Wild Card round vs. Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Week 18 inactives and Darren Waller is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Waller was listed on the injury report this week with a knee injury.

After missing five weeks with a knee injury and COVID issues, Waller finally took the field in Week 18 in a must-win game for the Raiders. He only recorded 22 yards on two catches and played 78 percent of the snaps, well below his 90+ percent share. The Raiders were likely still trying to ease him back into things, so expect the tight end to be at full capacity for the playoff game against the Bengals. Las Vegas isn’t expected to go far in the playoffs, so Waller isn’t exactly a strong fantasy option for those that participate in playoff fantasy football. Even though he’s a top tight end, he’s not a great fit for the way the game works.