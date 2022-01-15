How to handle Jakobi Meyers injury in the 2022 NFL Playoffs

It’s an AFC East showdown on wild-card weekend when the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills meet for the third time this year. The Patriots won the first meeting between the teams but the Bills were able to storm ahead in the rematch. This contest will take place in Buffalo. The Patriots have some injury concerns, with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers among them. He’s officially listed as questionable due to a thigh issue.

Fantasy impact: Jakobi Meyers (thigh)

Meyers is the team’s leading receiver and has a huge target share, but it hasn’t translated into touchdowns so far. Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry are finding the endzone more often, which means Meyers might not be used in the redzone as much. The Patriots rely heavily on the ground game and it’s tough to bank on any receiver being relevant consistently for this group. Meyers has some value in PPR formats but he’s best left out of playoff fantasy football lineups.