How to handle Nick Folk injury in the 2022 NFL Playoffs

The New England Patriots are back in the postseason after a one-year absence in 2020, and they’ll be facing a familiar foe in the wild-card game. The Buffalo Bills will meet the Patriots for the third time this season, with the teams splitting the previous two meetings. The status of New England kicker Nick Folk is in doubt. The veteran is dealing with a knee injury and is officially questionable for the game.

Fantasy impact: Nick Folk (knee)

Folk has been a strong kicker for New England this season, converting on 92.3 percent of his field goal attempts and 89.4 percent on extra points. In the two meetings against the Bills in the regular season, Folk converted both of his field goal attempts and all three of his PATs. The kicker has been perfect inside of 50 yards, so the Patriots have an elite weapon for taking points when they enter Buffalo territory.