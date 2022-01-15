How to handle Damien Harris injury in the 2022 NFL Playoffs

The New England Patriots meet the Buffalo Bills for the third time this season when the AFC East rivals square off in a wild-card playoff game in Buffalo. The Patriots will be hoping running back Damien Harris suits up for the contest. He’s officially questionable with a hamstring injury and was limited in practice all week.

Fantasy impact: Damien Harris (hamstring)

The practice workload has been consistent for Harris, who is expected to suit up despite the questionable tag. In the two previous meetings against Buffalo, Harris combined for 214 yards and four touchdowns. His volume might see a slight dip with the injury and Rhamondre Stevenson’s emergence, but the Patriots want to avoid giving Mac Jones too much for this game. Look for Harris to deliver strong value if you choose to roll with him in playoff fantasy football contests. If he doesn’t play, Stevenson and Brandon Bolden are the fallback options.