Damien Harris is active for Wild Card round vs. Bills

The New England Patriots announced Week 18 inactives and Damien Harris is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Harris was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

This was always the expected designation for Harris, who has had a limited workload in practice for a while now. He’s the lead running back on the team and should see the majority of touches out of the backfield, but Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden could eat into his workload more due to the injury. Harris has been a star in fantasy football formats this season but the Patriots are underdogs in this contest and could be bounced. For that reason, Harris wouldn’t be considered among the top running backs to select for those who play fantasy football in the playoffs. He’s a flex option at best given New England’s shaky prospects at a deep run.