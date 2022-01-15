Nick Folk is active for Wild Card round vs. Bills

The New England Patriots announced Week 18 inactives and Nick Folk is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Folk was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Folk being active for the contest is a big relief for the Patriots, who rely heavily on the run game and defense to win. That means points are at a premium for New England and Folk is essentially a lock to put three on the board when he’s in range. He has yet to miss a kick from inside 50 yards this season, so the Patriots will be happy to have him in the lineup. If the knee is bothering him, the team might have punter Jake Bailey take kickoffs. Folk is a good fantasy play in most cases, but isn’t great for the way playoff fantasy football functions.