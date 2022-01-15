Jakobi Meyers is active for Wild Card round vs. Bills

The New England Patriots announced Week 18 inactives and Jakobi Meyers is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Meyers was listed as questionable this week due to a thigh injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

Three limited sessions is usually a good indication for a player’s availability and that’s the case with Meyers, who will suit up for the playoff game. He’s the team leader in targets and yards, so expect him to command a bulk of the passing work. Unfortunately for managers who play fantasy football during the playoffs, New England’s style of play is not really great for wide receivers. The Patriots run the ball a lot, so Meyers’ workload isn’t a guaranteed thing. He’s also not been able to find the endzone a lot, so his target share hasn’t helped much. Meyers is best left out of playoff fantasy football lineups.