Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Sony Open on Saturday

Round 3 of the 2022 Sony Open tees off at 1:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Waialae Country Club in Hawai’i. We have a full list of tee times.

By David Fucillo
Haotong Li of China plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Sony Open in Hawai’i, and Russell Henley holds a three-shot lead on the field with a pair of brilliant rounds of 62 & 63 for a score of 15 under at the Par 70 Waialae Country Club.

Perhaps the most interesting story is that of Haotong Li, the Chinese professional now alone in second place at -12. Li was the leader at Harding Park during the 2020 PGA Championship, and was famously filmed hitting balls more than five hours after the end of his second round. But he hasn’t made a cut in a PGA Tour event since, and is now alone in second at -12 and will play the last group with Henley today.

The minimum 65 players made the cut, set at -5 after 36 holes.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. You can watch general coverage of the tournament on the Golf Channel from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Additionally, PGA Tour Live will have footage of featured groups from 4 to 10 p.m. ET and of featured holes from 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Sony Open on Saturday.

2022 Sony Open, Round 3 tee times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:40 PM Russell Henley Haotong Li
1:30 PM Matt Kuchar Michael Thompson
1:20 PM Chris Kirk Seamus Power
1:10 PM Stewart Cink Corey Conners
1:00 PM Adam Svensson Keita Nakajima
12:50 PM Davis Riley Dylan Wu
12:40 PM Brandt Snedeker Patton Kizzire
12:30 PM Hideki Matsuyama Cam Davis
12:20 PM Charles Howell III Jason Kokrak
12:10 PM Kevin Na Maverick McNealy
12:00 PM Billy Horschel Wesley Bryan
11:45 AM Kevin Kisner Ryan Palmer
11:35 AM Kyle Stanley Lucas Glover
11:25 AM Luke Donald Kevin Tway
11:15 AM Talor Gooch Greyson Sigg
11:05 AM Hayden Buckley Vince Whaley
10:55 AM Sepp Straka Brendon Todd
10:45 AM Harris English J.T. Poston
10:35 AM Ryan Armour Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:25 AM Justin Lower Joseph Bramlett
10:15 AM Russell Knox Keegan Bradley
10:05 AM Si Woo Kim Jim Furyk
9:50 AM Erik van Rooyen Sahith Theegala
9:40 AM Paul Barjon Satoshi Kodaira
9:30 AM Jimmy Walker Marc Leishman
9:20 AM Jim Knous Henrik Norlander
9:10 AM Brett Drewitt Ben Kohles
9:00 AM Denny McCarthy Sam Ryder
8:50 AM Brian Harman Kramer Hickok
8:40 AM Andrew Putnam Vaughn Taylor
8:30 AM Hudson Swafford Kevin Chappell
8:20 AM Keith Mitchell K.H. Lee
8:15 AM Webb Simpson

