Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Sony Open on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Sony Open in Hawai’i, and Russell Henley holds a three-shot lead on the field with a pair of brilliant rounds of 62 & 63 for a score of 15 under at the Par 70 Waialae Country Club.

Perhaps the most interesting story is that of Haotong Li, the Chinese professional now alone in second place at -12. Li was the leader at Harding Park during the 2020 PGA Championship, and was famously filmed hitting balls more than five hours after the end of his second round. But he hasn’t made a cut in a PGA Tour event since, and is now alone in second at -12 and will play the last group with Henley today.

The minimum 65 players made the cut, set at -5 after 36 holes.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. You can watch general coverage of the tournament on the Golf Channel from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Additionally, PGA Tour Live will have footage of featured groups from 4 to 10 p.m. ET and of featured holes from 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Sony Open on Saturday.