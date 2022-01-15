Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Sony Open on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Sony Open in Hawai’i, and Russell Henley holds a three-shot lead on the field with a pair of brilliant rounds of 62 & 63 for a score of 15 under at the Par 70 Waialae Country Club.
Perhaps the most interesting story is that of Haotong Li, the Chinese professional now alone in second place at -12. Li was the leader at Harding Park during the 2020 PGA Championship, and was famously filmed hitting balls more than five hours after the end of his second round. But he hasn’t made a cut in a PGA Tour event since, and is now alone in second at -12 and will play the last group with Henley today.
The minimum 65 players made the cut, set at -5 after 36 holes.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. You can watch general coverage of the tournament on the Golf Channel from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Additionally, PGA Tour Live will have footage of featured groups from 4 to 10 p.m. ET and of featured holes from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Sony Open on Saturday.
2022 Sony Open, Round 3 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:40 PM
|Russell Henley
|Haotong Li
|1:30 PM
|Matt Kuchar
|Michael Thompson
|1:20 PM
|Chris Kirk
|Seamus Power
|1:10 PM
|Stewart Cink
|Corey Conners
|1:00 PM
|Adam Svensson
|Keita Nakajima
|12:50 PM
|Davis Riley
|Dylan Wu
|12:40 PM
|Brandt Snedeker
|Patton Kizzire
|12:30 PM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Cam Davis
|12:20 PM
|Charles Howell III
|Jason Kokrak
|12:10 PM
|Kevin Na
|Maverick McNealy
|12:00 PM
|Billy Horschel
|Wesley Bryan
|11:45 AM
|Kevin Kisner
|Ryan Palmer
|11:35 AM
|Kyle Stanley
|Lucas Glover
|11:25 AM
|Luke Donald
|Kevin Tway
|11:15 AM
|Talor Gooch
|Greyson Sigg
|11:05 AM
|Hayden Buckley
|Vince Whaley
|10:55 AM
|Sepp Straka
|Brendon Todd
|10:45 AM
|Harris English
|J.T. Poston
|10:35 AM
|Ryan Armour
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10:25 AM
|Justin Lower
|Joseph Bramlett
|10:15 AM
|Russell Knox
|Keegan Bradley
|10:05 AM
|Si Woo Kim
|Jim Furyk
|9:50 AM
|Erik van Rooyen
|Sahith Theegala
|9:40 AM
|Paul Barjon
|Satoshi Kodaira
|9:30 AM
|Jimmy Walker
|Marc Leishman
|9:20 AM
|Jim Knous
|Henrik Norlander
|9:10 AM
|Brett Drewitt
|Ben Kohles
|9:00 AM
|Denny McCarthy
|Sam Ryder
|8:50 AM
|Brian Harman
|Kramer Hickok
|8:40 AM
|Andrew Putnam
|Vaughn Taylor
|8:30 AM
|Hudson Swafford
|Kevin Chappell
|8:20 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|K.H. Lee
|8:15 AM
|Webb Simpson