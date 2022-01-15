Kristaps Porzingis, Zach LaVine, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Saturday, Jan. 15

There are 10 games in the NBA for Saturday’s slate, and those games come with a loaded injury report. The league’s COVID regulations have seen less players in the protocols but there is starting to be some re-entry. There have also been some bigger non-COVID injuries which could significantly impact the season. Here’s a look at Saturday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: January 15

Scottie Barnes (knee) questionable

Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) questionable

Barnes has suited up despite carrying this designation, so he’s likely to play. Trent Jr. missed Friday’s game, so his status is worth watching. Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby will be better DFS plays if Trent Jr. is ruled out.

Jrue Holiday (ankle) OUT

Holiday has already been ruled out, so Khris Middleton’s stock goes through the roof. Look for Jordan Nwora and Pat Connaughton to be sneaky good value plays as well.

Norman Powell (protocols) TBD

Powell remains in the protocols, so Nassir Little is the primary beneficiary here. Look for Little in fantasy and DFS lineups at a lower pricepoint.

Bradley Beal (protocols) OUT

Davis Bertans (ankle) questionable

Beal is out due to the league’s protocols. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Deni Avdija are suitable replacement options. Bertans is questionable, so managers backing Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell will be looking out for updates on his status.

Kemba Walker (knee) OUT

Walker has already been ruled out and it looks like the knee continues to be a problem for the star guard.

Kevin Knox (trade) TBD

Clint Capela (ankle) questionable

Jalen Johnson (ankle) questionable

Knox’s status is up in the air after the trade, while Capela and Johnson are both dealing with ankle injuries. De’Andre Hunter has looked good in his return, and John Collins is the natural beneficiary of Capela’s absence.

Kyrie Irving (home game) OUT

LaMarcus Aldridge (foot) OUT

Nic Claxton (hamstring) questionable

We’ll see if the Nets push the envelope with Irving in the coming days. Patty Mills is a good guy to pick in place of Irving. Aldridge is out and Claxton has missed a few games, which means Blake Griffin will see an uptick in production. Day’Ron Sharpe has also been getting minutes, so he’s a value play as well.

Shake Milton (back) Out indefinitely

Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) questionable

Milton has been finally ruled out indefinitely. Thybulle suffered the shoulder injury Friday, so updates on his status will likely come throughout the day.

Jimmy Butler (ankle) questionable

Butler played Friday, and there’s a chance the Heat give him this night off. With Bam Adebayo set to return Monday, Miami wants to avoid serious injuries with its other star.

There are no day-to-day injuries of note for either team.

Zach LaVine (knee) OUT

Alex Caruso (protocols) OUT

LaVine has already been ruled out after he sustained a non-contact knee injury Friday. The Bulls are getting a MRI done to determine how long he’ll be out. Caruso remains in the protocols and is out for at least a few more games.

Marcus Smart (thigh) questionable

Smart has been dealing with this thigh problem for some time. If he doesn’t suit up, fantasy and DFS players can back Dennis Schroder and Payton Pritchard as value options.

Luke Kennard (protocols) TBD

Kennard has to be cleared at some point. Managers can keep rolling with Terrace Mann and Reggie Jackson if Kennard remains in protocols.

Derrick White (protocols) TBD

It’s funny how White hasn’t cleared protocols yet, but Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson have. Look for Vassell and Dejounte Murray to be better plays if White can’t take the floor.

LeBron James (abdominal) probable

Carmelo Anthony (back) questionable

Dwight Howard (knee) questionable

James should suit up for this game, as he’s done for a while now with the abdominal injury. Anthony might sit another game, so Trevor Ariza and Malik Monk are the beneficiaries there. If Howard can’t play, look for James to play more minutes at center.

Will Barton (neck) probable

This is the third different reason Barton has hit the injury report. He’s probable to suit up.

Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) questionable

Mo Bamba (toe) questionable

Carter Jr. and Bamba have missed some games with their respective injuries. Mo Wagner remains a great DFS target if both are out Saturday.

Kristaps Porzingis (protocols) TBD

Porzingis should be close to clearing protocols soon, although some players have been in the system for much longer than expected.