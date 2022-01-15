How many wild card teams have won the Super Bowl, made the Super Bowl?

The 2022 NFL Playoffs get underway on January 15th with the Wild Card round. The league expanded the playoffs in 2020, adding a third wild card team to each conference and giving us 14 total playoff teams. This also brought a change in bye weeks, with the No. 1 seed getting a bye but the No. 2 seed no longer getting a bye. Since the last playoff expansion in 1990, the top two seeds had received a bye.

The playoffs can be a crapshoot, but it helps to win your division. Dating back to 1975, 11 teams have advanced to the Super Bowl as a wild card team and seven of that group have taken home the Lombardi Trophy. The 1975 Cowboys were the first wild card team to reach the Super Bowl, but they lost to the Steelers in Super Bowl 10. The 1980 Raiders were the first wild card team to win the Super Bowl, beating the Eagles in Super Bowl 15. The most recent team to accomplish the feat was the 2020 Buccaneers, who beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

Here’s a rundown of the wild card teams that have advanced to the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl game is in bold if the wild card team won.

1975 Dallas Cowboys (10-4-0, 2nd Place, NFC Eastern Division)

Divisional Playoff – at Minnesota Vikings – (W) – 17-14

NFC Championship – at Los Angeles Rams – (W) – 37-7

Super Bowl X – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – (L) – 21-17

1980 Oakland Raiders ( 11-5-0, 2nd Place, AFC Western Division)

Wild Card Playoff – vs. Houston Oilers – (W) – 27-7

Divisional Playoff – at Cleveland Browns – (W) – 14-12

AFC Championship – at San Diego Chargers – (W) – 34-27

Super Bowl XV – vs. Philadelphia Eagles – (W) – 27-10

1985 New England Patriots (11-5-0, 3rd Place, AFC Eastern Division)

Wild Card Playoff – at New York Jets – (W) – 26-14

Divisional Playoff – at Los Angeles Raiders – (W) – 27-20

AFC Championship – at Miami Dolphins – (W) – 31-14

Super Bowl XX – vs. Chicago Bears – (L) – 46-10

1992 Buffalo Bills (11-5-0, 2nd Place, AFC Eastern)

Wild Card Playoff – vs. Houston Oilers – (W) – 41-38 (OT)

Divisional Playoff – at Pittsburgh Steelers – (W) – 24-3

AFC Championship – at Miami Dolphins – (W) – 29-10

Super Bowl XXVII – vs. Dallas Cowboys – (L) – 52-17

1997 Denver Broncos (12-4-0, 2nd Place, AFC Western)

Wild Card Playoff – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – (W) – 42-17

Divisional Playoff – at Kansas City Chiefs – (W) – 14-10

AFC Championship – at Pittsburgh Steelers – (W) – 24-21

Super Bowl XXXII – vs. Green Bay Packers – (W) – 31-24

1999 Tennessee Titans (13-3-0, 2nd Place, AFC Central)

Wild Card Playoff – vs. Buffalo Bills – (W) – 22-16

Divisional Playoff – at Indianapolis Colts – (W) – 19-16

AFC Championship – at Jacksonville Jaguars – (W) – 33-14

Super Bowl XXXIV – vs. St. Louis Rams – (L) – 23-16

2000 Baltimore Ravens (12-4-0, 2nd Place, AFC Central)

Wild Card Playoff – vs. Denver Broncos – (W) – 21-3

Divisional Playoff – at Tennessee Titans – (W) – 24-10

AFC Championship – at Oakland Raiders – (W) – 16-3

Super Bowl XXXV – vs. New York Giants – (W) – 34-7

2005 Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5-0, 2nd Place, AFC North)

Wild Card Playoff – at Cincinnati Bengals – (W) 31-17

Divisional Playoff – at Indianapolis Colts – (W) 21-18

AFC Championship – at Denver Broncos – (W) 34-17

Super Bowl XL – vs. Seattle Seahawks – (W) 21-10

2007 New York Giants (10-6-0, 2nd Place, NFC East)

Wild Card Playoff – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – (W) 24-14

Divisional Playoff – at Dallas Cowboys – (W) 21-17

NFC Championship – at Green Bay Packers – (W) 23-20 (OT)

Super Bowl XLII – vs. New England Patriots – (W) 17-14

2010 Green Bay Packers (10-6-0, 2nd Place, NFC North)

Wild Card Playoff – at Philadelphia Eagles – (W) 21-16

Divisional Playoff – at Atlanta Falcons – (W) 48-21

NFC Championship – at Chicago Bears – (W) 21-14

Super Bowl XLV – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – (W) 31-25

2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5-0, 2nd Place, NFC South)

Wild Card Playoff – at Washington FootbalL Team – (W) 31-23

Divisional Playoff – at New Orleans Saints (W) 30-20

NFC Championship – at Green Bay Packers – (W) 31-26

Super Bowl LV – vs. Kansas City Chiefs – (W) 31-9