Stephen Curry OUT Sunday vs. Timberwolves with hand injury

The Golden State Warriors were able to follow up an embarrassing loss to the Bucks with a big win over the Bulls, and they’ll hope to close out the week with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday. The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry, who has been listed as out with a hand injury.

Stephen Curry injury updates

Curry fell on the hand hard in Chicago, so the team is being rightfully cautious with his status.

Steph Curry is out tomorrow against the Timberwolves with right hand soreness. Fell on it hard yesterday in Chicago. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 15, 2022

Fantasy basketball impact

Look for Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson to see additional touches with Curry out. Juan Toscano-Anderson is another potential vaalue play. Draymond Green is out as well, so Jonathan Kuminga should also be on people’s radars.

Betting impact

Curry and Green being out likely tilts the odds in Minnesota’s favor. Thompson is on a minutes limit still, so he likely can’t singlehandedly will this team to a win just yet. Bettors may want to back the Timberwolves Sunday with Golden State sitting some stars.