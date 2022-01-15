 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Erroneous whistle results in touchdown for Bengals, refs pretend it never happened [VIDEO]

The Raiders-Bengals officiating crew blew a call that could change the trajectory of this 2022 Wild Card matchup.

Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals gets off a first half pass in front of defensive end Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Update: The whistle has not gone unnoticed. Mark Maske of the Washington Post notes that the NFL is not yet commenting on the “inadvertent whistle.”

Raiders fans are not going to be happy about this one. Just as Joe Burrow released a stellar pass for his second touchdown of the day, a sideline referee blew a whistle which should have resulted in a dead ball. Instead, it was ruled a touchdown for the Bengals in one of the worst missed calls we could imagine to kick off the 2022 NFL playoffs.

The intent of the whistle is unclear at this point, though given the timing of the play, it seems likely that the ref was whistling Burrow out of bounds. However, Burrow’s right foot was clearly in bounds as the ball left his hands, and the whistle was blown as the ball was mid-air.

Here’s a look at the play below.

