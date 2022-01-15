Erroneous whistle results in touchdown for Bengals, refs pretend it never happened [VIDEO]

Update: The whistle has not gone unnoticed. Mark Maske of the Washington Post notes that the NFL is not yet commenting on the “inadvertent whistle.”

The NFL is not commenting at this point on the inadvertent whistle during Joe Burrow's first-half touchdown pass for the Bengals. Former NFL referee Terry McAulay said during the NBC broadcast that the touchdown should not have counted. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 15, 2022

Raiders fans are not going to be happy about this one. Just as Joe Burrow released a stellar pass for his second touchdown of the day, a sideline referee blew a whistle which should have resulted in a dead ball. Instead, it was ruled a touchdown for the Bengals in one of the worst missed calls we could imagine to kick off the 2022 NFL playoffs.

The intent of the whistle is unclear at this point, though given the timing of the play, it seems likely that the ref was whistling Burrow out of bounds. However, Burrow’s right foot was clearly in bounds as the ball left his hands, and the whistle was blown as the ball was mid-air.

Here’s a look at the play below.