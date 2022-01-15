 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Coppin State’s Nendah Tarke hits shot beyond half-court for buzzer beater over Morgan State

By David Fucillo
Nendah Tarke #4 of the Coppin State Eagles handles the ball against the George Washington Colonials at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center on December 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

This one qualifies as a heck of a finish. Coppin State guard Nendah Tarke took the inbounds pass and from three-quarters of the court away from the basket, he fired up a shot as time expired and drained it.

Tarke led the team with 22 points and this was the Eagles’ third win of the season. It was a back-and-forth affair in the closing seconds. Morgan State led by ten coming out of halftime, but the Eagles went on a 15-4 run to take the lead. In the final 53 seconds, the teams exchanged the lead four times including the buzzer-beater.

Coppin State improved to 3-14 with the win while Morgan State dropped to 6-8.

