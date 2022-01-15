Who will Bills play in the AFC Divisional Round?

The Buffalo Bills are in the process of thumping the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Their AFC Wild Card Round game is only halfway through as of this article first publishing, but it is almost time to throw in the towel.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is feasting on the Patriots and New England does not have answers. Through the first half of play, he has completed 12 of 16 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns, and has also added 63 rushing yards on five carries. Devin Singletary has added two rushing touchdowns and 58 yards to give the Bills a 27-3 lead heading into halftime.

The Patriots could very well come back in this game, but it’s not looking good. Assuming this holds up, three-quarters of the AFC Divisional Round is set. The fourth-seeded Bengals advanced with a win over the Raiders and they join the top-seeded Titans. The fourth Divisional Round team will be decided when the Steelers and Chiefs face off in Kansas City on Sunday.

Steelers-Chiefs will also determine who the Bills and Bengals will play. If the Chiefs win, Kansas City will host Buffalo and Tennessee will host Cincinnati. If the Steelers win, Tennessee will host Pittsburgh and Buffalo will host Cincinnati.